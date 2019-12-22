SMU plays host to Ga. State

Georgia State (8-3) vs. SMU (8-2)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State squares up against SMU in a non-conference matchup. Georgia State beat Texas State by 12 at home on Saturday, while SMU fell to Georgia on the road in overtime on Friday, 87-85.

STEPPING UP: Kane Williams and Corey Allen have led the Panthers. Williams is averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Allen is putting up 15.7 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike and Tyson Jolly. Mike has averaged 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jolly has put up 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. SMU has 51 assists on 82 field goals (62.2 percent) across its previous three games while Georgia State has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.8 percent. The Mustangs have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game and 15.2 per game over their last five games.