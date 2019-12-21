Smith scores 20 to carry Vermont past Lipscomb 86-63

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith had 20 points as Vermont romped past Lipscomb 86-63 on Friday night.

Anthony Lamb had 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Vermont (8-5). Everett Duncan added 12 points. Ben Shungu had six rebounds for the hosts.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points for the Bisons (5-7). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Michael Buckland had 8 points.

Vermont faces George Washington at home next Tuesday. Lipscomb matches up against Auburn on the road next Sunday.