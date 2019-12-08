Smith carries Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary’s (TX) 81-53

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Myles Smith had 20 points and eight rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi romped past Division II St. Mary’s (TX) 81-53 on Saturday.

Elijah Schmidt had 14 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-5), which held St. Mary’s to 18 second-half points. Jashawn Talton-Thomas added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Markques Houston had 10 points for the Rattlers, who were outrebounded 42-28.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces Texas A&M on the road next Sunday.