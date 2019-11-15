SLU battles Mobile

Mobile vs. Southeastern Louisiana (1-2)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to battle the Rams of NAIA program Mobile. Southeastern Louisiana lost 81-70 loss at home to Grambling State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Tyron Brewer has averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for Southeastern Louisiana. Von Julien has complemented Brewer with 9.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists per game.TERRIFIC TYRON: In three appearances this season, Southeastern Louisiana’s Tyron Brewer has shot 67.7 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lions scored 57 points per contest in those 11 games.