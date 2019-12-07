Simmons delivers game-winning play as Bryant edges Columbia

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Mikail Simmons’ steal and dunk with 7 seconds remaining lifted Bryant to a 67-65 victory over Columbia on Friday night.

Simmons stole a pass in his own backcourt, dribbled up court, went behind his back to avoid a defender, then dunked as he was fouled. He missed his free throw and Columbia missed a 3-point try, giving Bryant the narrow victory.

The Bulldogs scored the final four points of a tightly contested game. Hall Elisias made two free throws with 37 seconds remaining. Neither team led by more than four points in the final 11 minutes.

Columbia’s Randy Brumant had a double-double with career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Smith added 22 points and seven assists for the Lions (3-7).

Adam Grant had 20 points and Simmons finished with 12 for Bryant (6-4), which has won four in a row at home. Elisias had eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs.

Columbia plays at Duquesne on Monday. Bryant is at Fordham on Tuesday.