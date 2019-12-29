Sherfield’s 1st double-double helps Wichita State, 84-66

WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — Grant Sherfield posted 15 points, shooting a perfect 6-for-6, grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double and Wichita State beat Abilene Christian 84-66 on Sunday.

Sherfield scored 11 points after halftime when he grabbed five rebounds blocked a shot and had three steals.

Tyson Etienne added 13 points for Wichita State (11-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jaime Echenique added 12 points and Jamarius Burton 11.

Payten Ricks led the Wildcats (7-6) with 19 points, Coryon Mason added 16 points as Abilene Christian lost a five-game win streak.

The Shockers grabbed a 5-4 lead after 2-1/2 minutes and never surrendered it, going up by double-digits late in the first half and staying there the rest of the way.

Wichita State hosts East Carolina on Wednesday, opening American Athletic Conference play. Abilene Christian plays Lamar on the road in a Southland opener on Saturday.