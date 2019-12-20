Seton Hall faces Prairie View

Prairie View (3-8) vs. Seton Hall (7-4)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Prairie View in a non-conference matchup. Prairie View fell 83-64 at Colorado in its last outing. Seton Hall is coming off a big 52-48 win over No. 7 Maryland in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has relied heavily on its seniors. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Dajuan Madden have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYLES: Myles Powell has connected on 38 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Prairie View is 0-6 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Seton Hall is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Seton Hall is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Pirates are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Panthers have averaged 23.3 free throws per game and 26.3 per game over their last three games.