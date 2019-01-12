Sestina’s late 3 lifts Bucknell over American 55-54

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nate Sestina scored 14 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, Bruce Moore had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Bucknell rallied to beat American 55-54 on Saturday.

Bucknell led 55-52 on Sestina’s back-to-back 3s with 1:18 left. Jimmy Sotos missed a free throw and Sam Iorio’s rebound gave the Eagles the ball with 18 seconds to go but they turned it over. Bucknell missed a free throw before Sa’eed Nelson missed a shot in the lane and his 3 at the buzzer went in and out.

American led by as many as 10 in the first half but Bucknell closed on a 10-2 run and trailed 30-28 at halftime after shooting 40 percent but making just 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Bison (9-7, 3-1 Patriot League) finished shooting 39 percent.

Nelson scored 18 with seven assists and Iorio had 12 boards and two blocks for the Eagles (8-7, 2-2), who shot 37 percent.