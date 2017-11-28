Seattle survives Idaho State 73-67 (Nov 27, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) Matej Kavas scored 24, Jordan Hill added 19 and Seattle survived a slow start to beat Idaho State 73-67 on Monday night.

The Redhawks (3-4) struggled to pull away as neither team led by more than three in the final 10 minutes until Kavas hit a pair of free throws to make it 69-64 with 22.2 seconds left.

Seattle rallied to its first lead of the game with a 13-1 run in the middle of the second half that ended with a 51-49 advantage. The Bengals (0-5) missed eight straight shots from the field during that stretch and 10 of their last 11 shots during the final four minutes.

Seattle missed all 11 of its 3-point attempts in the first half and the first 12 attempts overall. Kavas broke the streak with a 3 early in the second half and hit another shortly after. The Redhawks finished 4 of 9 from the arc in the second half. Aaron Menzies added 11 points.

Balint Mocsan had 18 points, and Jared Stutzman, Geno Luzcando and Gary Chivichyan added 10 each for the Bengals (0-4), who have lost 14 straight going back to last season. Idaho State is tied with Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff for the longest such active streak in Division I.