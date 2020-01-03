Scott, LMU visit BYU

Loyola Marymount (7-8, 1-0) vs. Brigham Young (11-4, 0-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount will take on Jake Toolson and Brigham Young. The junior Scott has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Toolson, a senior, is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

STELLAR SENIORS: Brigham Young has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Toolson, Yoeli Childs, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cougars are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 3-4 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Lions are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 2-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BEHIND THE ARC: Loyola Marymount’s Jordan Bell has attempted 21 3-pointers and has connected on 19 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.