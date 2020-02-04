SBU looks to sweep GW

George Washington (10-12, 4-5) vs. Saint Bonaventure (14-8, 6-3)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure goes for the season sweep over George Washington after winning the previous matchup in Washington. The teams last played each other on Jan. 5, when the Bonnies shot 52 percent from the field while limiting George Washington to just 41.8 percent on the way to the 71-66 victory.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Kyle Lofton has averaged 14 points and 6.2 assists to lead the charge for the Bonnies. Complementing Lofton is Dominick Welch, who is accounting for 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Colonials have been led by Jamison Battle, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Colonials have scored 70.3 points per game to Atlantic 10 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lofton has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonials. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while George Washington has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: George Washington has scored 75 points and allowed 71.8 points over its last five games. Saint Bonaventure has managed 66.8 points while allowing 75.6 over its last five.