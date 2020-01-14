S. Carolina faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

No. 10 Kentucky (12-3, 3-0) vs. South Carolina (8-7, 0-2)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for South Carolina. South Carolina has . Kentucky is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hagans has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Carolina is 5-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 3-7 when falling shy of that total. Kentucky is 12-0 when it puts up 67 or more points and 0-3 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has averaged 73.6 points per game over its last five games. The Wildcats are giving up only 67.2 points per game over that span.