S. Alabama meets Texas State in Sun Belt finals

No. 3 seed Texas State (21-11, 14-7) vs. No. 2 seed South Alabama (20-11, 13-7)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Championship, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State is set to match up against South Alabama in the Championship of the Sun Belt tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on March 3, when the Jaguars shot 44.6 percent from the field en route to a four-point victory.

.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Nijal Pearson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 204 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jaguars are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 8-11 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Bobcats are 11-0 when they score at least 73 points and 10-11 on the year when falling short of 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Texas State’s Terry has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.