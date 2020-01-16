Robert Morris looks to extend streak vs Merrimack

Merrimack (10-8, 4-1) vs. Robert Morris (8-9, 4-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks for its fifth straight conference win against Merrimack. Robert Morris’ last NEC loss came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 66-62 on March 9, 2019. Merrimack got past Bryant by four on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 82.5 points per game and allowed 62.5 points per game across four conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.4 points scored and 72.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Juvaris Hayes has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Hayes has accounted for 21 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Warriors are 0-6 when they allow 68 or more points and 10-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 8-2 when they exceed 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Colonials are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 2-9 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Warriors are 5-0 when the team records at least 12 steals and 5-8 when falling short of that total.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Merrimack has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Warriors have forced conference foes into turnovers on 27.8 percent of all possessions.