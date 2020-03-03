Rider looks for home win vs Manhattan

Manhattan (12-15, 8-10) vs. Rider (17-12, 11-8)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its sixth straight win over Manhattan at Alumni Gymnasium. The last victory for the Jaspers at Rider was an 86-69 win on Feb. 13, 2014.

.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Dimencio Vaughn has connected on 38.6 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Rider is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Broncs are 7-12 when opponents score more than 64 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Manhattan’s Stewart has attempted 159 3-pointers and connected on 28.3 percent of them, and is 3 for 12 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 71.8 points per game.