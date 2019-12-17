Rice faces St. Thomas (TX)

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Rice (7-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 12:15 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls will be taking on the Celts of Division III St. Thomas (TX). In its last five wins against the Celts, Rice has won by an average of 13 points. St. Thomas (TX)’s last win in the series came on Nov. 10, 2012, a 72-59 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Drew Peterson has averaged 10.5 points and seven rebounds for the Owls, while Robert Martin has accounted for 11.8 points and six rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Peterson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Rice field goals over the last three games. Peterson has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls put up 74.2 points per matchup across those 11 games.