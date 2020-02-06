Rhode Island looks to extend streak vs GW

Rhode Island (17-5, 9-1) vs. George Washington (10-13, 4-6)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its 10th straight conference win against George Washington. Rhode Island’s last A10 loss came against the Richmond Spiders 69-61 on Jan. 5. George Washington lost 72-47 at Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: George Washington’s Jamison Battle has averaged 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jameer Nelson Jr. has put up 11 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have allowed just 64.3 points per game to A10 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Nelson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. Nelson has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Rams are 4-5 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.4 free throws per game and 24.6 per game over their last five games.