Rhode Island looks for home win vs St. Louis

Saint Louis (20-8, 9-6) vs. Rhode Island (20-7, 12-3)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Louis at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The last victory for the Billikens at Rhode Island was a 59-58 win on Jan. 7, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals while Jeff Dowtin has put up 14.1 points. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 26.6 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 55.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rams are 13-0 when holding opponents to 41.8 percent or worse from the field, and 7-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Billikens are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 8-8 whenever opponents exceed 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: Rhode Island has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 74.7 points per game.