Reddish hits 3 to lift No. 1 Duke over Florida State 80-78

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam Reddish hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to lead No. 1 Duke past No. 13 Florida State 80-78 on Saturday.

Reddish caught the ball on the wing off the inbounds pass and made a wide open 3-pointer to ensure Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC) would win its ninth straight game. He finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Duke played the second half without star freshman Zion Williamson, who left after getting poked in the eye late in the first half. He didn’t return and had 11 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes.

P.J. Savoy made a pair of free throws with 15.8 seconds left, just seconds after forcing a turnover, to put Florida State ahead 78-76. RJ Barrett, who finished with 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting, then hit the first of two free throws with 5 seconds left. He missed the second, but the Blue Devils retained possession after a review overruled a call on the floor that the ball had gone out of bounds off a Duke player. That set up Reddish’s winner.

Mfiondu Kabengele came off the bench to record his third career double-double, recording tying a career-high with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Florida State (13-3, 1-2). Phil Cofer made five 3-pointers and had a season-high 21 points.

LOUISVILLE 83, NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 62

Roy Williams suffered his worst home loss in 16 seasons with North Carolina as Louisville stunned the 12th-ranked Tar Heels.

Connecticut transfer Steven Enoch had season highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds while flirting with at triple-double, and Louisville (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a frustrating loss to long-struggling Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals jumped on the Tar Heels in the opening minutes and led nearly the entire game, turning a 43-34 halftime lead into a lopsided margin. Louisville shot 52 percent, made 11 3-pointers and finished with a 40-31 edge on the glass against one of the nation’s best rebounding teams.

Kenny Williams scored 12 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 2-1), who shot 35 percent — including 3 of 22 on 3-pointers — and committed 11 second-half turnovers.

NO. 3 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Williams scored 20 points, Jordan Bowden added 17 off the bench and No. 3 Tennessee rallied to beat Florida for its 10th consecutive victory.

Admiral Schofield, who sat out much of the second half with four fouls, provided the biggest bucket with a 3-pointer from the corner with 41.3 seconds remaining. Jalen Hudson misfired on the other end, and the Gators were forced to foul in the waning seconds. Schofield’s shot came after Williams appeared to get away with a travel in the lane.

The Volunteers (14-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have their first double-digit winning streak since 2008.

KeVaughn Allen led the Gators (9-6, 1-2) with 18 points.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 63, CLEMSON 43

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy had 13 points, De’Andre Hunter scored 12 and No. 4 Virginia improved to 15-0.

Clemson started the day with a national championship football parade and celebration just a few steps away at Death Valley. The basketball Tigers (10-6, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had hoped to add to the good feelings with their first win over Virginia since 2012.

Instead, the Cavaliers turned up their trademark defense to make it a long afternoon for Clemson and maintain their run as the ACC’s only undefeated squad at 3-0.

The Tigers cut a double-digit lead to 29-27 on Marcquise Reed’s basket early in the second half. Virginia, though, followed with an 18-5 run where it made five 3-pointers to restore the lead and cruise to its ninth straight victory over the Clemson.

NO. 5 GONZAGA 96, SAN FRANCISCO 83

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and No. 5 Gonzaga got a tiebreaking 3-pointer from Zach Norvell Jr. with less than three minutes remaining to spark a 15-2 run to finish off San Francisco.

Rui Hachimura added 21 points and Josh Perkins added 16 with some clutch baskets down the stretch to lead the Bulldogs (16-2, 3-0 WCC) to their 17th straight conference win, including the postseason tournament.

The Dons (14-3, 2-1) lost by 28 points to Gonzaga in the WCC semifinals last year but showed they have closed the gap a bit this season behind another strong performance by Frankie Ferrari, who led the way with 21 points.

NO. 7 KANSAS 73, BAYLOR 68

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 18 points with six 3-pointers on his 22nd birthday and No. 7 Kansas held on to beat Baylor.

Vick hit two of his 3s in an 11-3 run in the final 1:44 of the first half for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) to put them up by 10. Kansas then held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until the Bears (9-6, 1-2) had eight consecutive points in the final minute.

Jared Butler hit a 3 with 54 seconds left and Mark Vital made a basket before Devonte Bandoo’s 3 after Vick’s second turnover in that span got the Bears within 72-68. The Jayhawks missed three free throws down the stretch.

NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 68, TEXAS 62

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Texas Tech over Texas for the Red Raiders‘ first win in Austin since 1996.

Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), whose last win in Austin came when both schools were in the old Southwest Conference. The Red Raiders are the only Big 12 team still unbeaten in league play.

Kerwin Roach II scored 17 for Texas, but had just four points after halftime and missed key baskets late as Texas Tech fought off a Longhorns rally. Texas (10-6, 2-2) has two straight after starting 2-0 in conference place.

NO. 10 NEVADA 74, FRESNO STATE 64

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 27 points, including two free throws with 54.6 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Nevada held on to beat Fresno State.

Martin also added nine rebounds, and Jordan Caroline had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (16-1, 3-1 Mountain West), who have won two straight since losing at unranked New Mexico on Jan. 5.

Braxton Huggins scored 25 points for Fresno State (12-4, 3-1). Deshon Taylor had 16 points and Nate Grimes added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Fresno State lost for the second time in 12 games.

NO. 11 AUBURN 93, GEORGIA 78

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jared Harper had 22 points and seven assists while he and No. 11 Auburn rebounded from a rough night to beat Georgia.

Harper and the Tigers (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) looked sharper at home than in an 82-67 loss at Mississippi, but still struggled to put away a team that was blown away by No. 3 Tennessee a week ago.

The Bulldogs (9-6, 1-2) threatened to make it close through much of the second half to avoid a repeat of that 46-point road loss to the Volunteers.

MISSISSIPPI 81, NO. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE 77

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored a career-high 26 points, Breein Tyree added 19 and Mississippi rallied past No. 14 Mississippi State.

Ole Miss (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 10th straight game, continuing its surprising run of great basketball under first-year coach Kermit Davis.

Mississippi State (12-3, 0-2) had a two-point lead at halftime and stretched that advantage to 48-39 in the opening minutes of the second half. But the Rebels wouldn’t go away — Hinson hit three straight 3-pointers at one point — and Ole Miss pulled ahead 70-62 with seven minutes left.

NO. 15 N.C. STATE 86, PITTSBURGH 80

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Funderburk scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 15 North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh.

Devon Daniels scored 19 points, Eric Lockett added 12 of his 17 points after halftime, and Torin Dorn finished with 12 for the Wolfpack (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Freshman Xavier Johnson had 20 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Au’Diese Toney scored 17 and Terrell Brown added 10 for the Panthers (11-5, 1-2), who led by four points with less than 6½ minutes remaining but couldn’t finish off a second straight conference victory.

IOWA 72, NO. 16 OHIO STATE 62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 16 points, Tyler Cook had 15 points with eight rebounds and Iowa rolled past No. 16 Ohio State, handing the Buckeyes their third straight loss.

Ryan Kriener scored 11 points for the Hawkeyes (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight after a 0-3 start to league play.

Andre Wesson had 13 points for Ohio State (12-4, 2-3), which committed a season-high 21 turnovers.

NO. 17 HOUSTON 79, WICHITA STATE 70

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. had 20 points, Armoni Brooks added 14 and No. 17 Houston rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Wichita State.

Davis and Brooks combined to hit eight 3-pointers — seven in the second half — and the Cougars (16-1, 3-1 American) overcame a five-point halftime deficit for their 29th straight home victory. DeJon Jarreau had 13 points, and Fabian White Jr. added 12.

Markis McDuffie scored 22 points, and Samajae Haynes-Jones added 14 for Wichita State (7-8, 0-3). The Shockers shot 39 percent in losing their fourth straight, their longest streak since January 2009.

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 56, VANDERBILT 47

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ashton Hagans and Keldon Johnson each scored 15 points and combined to rally No. 18 Kentucky from another slow start.

Perimeter shooting propelled the Commodores to a 16-5 lead and 30-28 edge at the break. Johnson and Hagans then combined to score the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats‘ first lead at 35-30. Kentucky (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) steadily pulled away for its second consecutive win despite a season low in points.

Aaron Nesmith had 11 points, while Saben Lee and Joe Toye added nine apiece for Vanderbilt (9-6, 0-3), which shot below 40 percent for the second consecutive game.

NO. 19 BUFFALO 88, MIAMI (OH) 64

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Jeremy Harris scored 17 points and No. 19 Buffalo shook off a cold-shooting start to cruise past Miami (Ohio).

Nick Perkins scored 12 points before hobbling off with an injury to his lower left leg midway through the second half. The Bulls (15-1, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) extended their school-best home winning streak to 19, dating to a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. Buffalo has won 15 of its first 16 games for the second time in school history after going 15-1 in a 16-game season in 1929-30.

Nike Sibande scored 18 points and Darrian Ringo had 10 with seven rebounds and six assists for the RedHawks (8-8, 0-3).

KANSAS STATE 58, NO. 20 IOWA STATE 57

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Barry Brown hit a layup with four seconds left and Kansas State stunned No. 20 Iowa State, handing the Cyclones their second straight loss.

Brown had 23 points to lead the Wildcats (12-4, 2-2 Big 12), who closed the game on a 10-2 run for their first road win of the year.

Iowa State, which hasn’t won since blowing out Kansas last week, was up seven with five minutes left. But Brown hit two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 57-56 Iowa StateM and Lindell Wigginton missed the front end of a subsequent one-and-one for the Cyclones. Brown, who finished 9 of 20 from the floor, then drove through the paint for the game winner.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and five assists to lead the Cyclones (12-4), who didn’t score over the final 2:42.

NO. 21 MARQUETTE 70, SETON HALL 66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 26 points, Sacar Anim had 14 and No. 21 Marquette staved off a second-half rally to beat Seton Hall.

Quincy McKnight pulled Seton Hall within 68-66 by hitting the first of two free throws with three seconds left, but Sam Hauser was fouled on the rebound and converted both free throws at the other end to keep Marquette (14-3, 3-1 Big East) undefeated in 12 home games at the new Fiserv Forum.

Powell had 21 points, and McKnight and Sandro Mamukelashvili each had 13 for the Pirates (12-5, 3-2).

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 76, NO. 25 TCU 74

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle hit a runner with less than three seconds left, lifting No. 23 Oklahoma over No. 25 TCU.

Doolittle led the Sooners (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. It was the highest-scoring game for the junior since his freshman year and his first double-double since.

Doolittle’s play overshadowed the 3-point shooting of TCU’s Kouat Noi, who had a career-high 30 points on 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. Noi hit five 3-pointers during the first half, including three in a 50-second stretch that put the Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-2) ahead for the rest of the half.

DEPAUL 79, NO. 24 ST. JOHN’S 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Femi Olujobi had 27 points and eight rebounds in his New York homecoming and DePaul pulled away from No. 24 St. John’s, beating the short-handed Red Storm for its first win over a ranked team in almost three years.

Star guard Shamorie Ponds sat out with a lower back strain for St. John’s (14-3, 2-3 Big East), which dropped its second straight game since moving into the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years.

Paul Reed added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-5, 2-2), who snapped a 17-game skid against ranked opponents that dated to a victory over No. 11 Providence in February 2016.