Quisenberry leads Youngstown St. past UIC 70-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 20 points as Youngstown State beat Illinois-Chicago 70-64 on Monday night.

Naz Bohannon had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Youngstown State (9-6, 2-0 Horizon League). Michael Akuchie added 10 points. Donel Cathcart III had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Godwin Boahen had 15 points for the Flames (6-9, 1-1). Braelen Bridges added 10 points and three blocks. Tarkus Ferguson had six rebounds.

Youngstown State matches up against Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday. Illinois-Chicago plays Green Bay on the road on Friday.