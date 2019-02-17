Queen scores 13 to lift New Mexico St. past Seattle 59-53

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Trevelin Queen had 13 points off the bench to carry New Mexico State to a 59-53 win over Seattle on Saturday night, the Aggies‘ 11th consecutive victory.

AJ Harris had 12 points for New Mexico State (22-4, 11-1 Western Athletic Conference).

After falling behind 29-22 at the half, New Mexico State outscored Seattle 37-24 in the second half to earn the six-point victory. The Redhawks‘ 24 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Terrell Brown had 25 points for the Redhawks (13-12, 1-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Mattia Da Campo added six rebounds. Morgan Means had six rebounds.

Myles Carter, the Redhawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks this season. New Mexico State defeated Seattle 87-60 on Jan. 17. New Mexico State takes on Texas A&M-International at home on Tuesday. Seattle takes on UMKC at home on Thursday.