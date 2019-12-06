Purdue looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

Northwestern (4-3, 0-0) vs. Purdue (5-3, 0-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. In its last six wins against the Wildcats, Purdue has won by an average of 10 points. Northwestern’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2014, a 74-65 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Wildcats have been led by Pete Nance and Pat Spencer. Nance is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while Spencer is putting up 11 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Jahaad Proctor and Matt Haarms, who are averaging 14.8 and 11.6 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Spencer has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Spencer has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Purdue has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 46.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Boilermakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Purdue has 30 assists on 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Northwestern has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Purdue has held opposing teams to 56.1 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Boilermakers have allowed only 51.4 points per game over their last five games.