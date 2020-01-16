Providence looks to knock off No. 25 Creighton

Providence (11-7, 4-1) vs. No. 25 Creighton (13-5, 2-3)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Creighton looks to give Providence its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Providence’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 3 Xavier Musketeers 75-72 on March 9, 2018. Creighton lost 83-80 at Georgetown in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Providence has benefited heavily from its seniors. Alpha Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Maliek White and Emmitt Holt have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Friars points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Zegarowski has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Creighton has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three contests while Providence has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.