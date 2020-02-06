Princeton looks to extend streak vs Cornell

Princeton (9-8, 4-0) vs. Cornell (4-13, 1-3)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks for its fifth straight conference win against Cornell. Princeton’s last Ivy League loss came against the Yale Bulldogs 83-77 on March 16, 2019. Cornell lost 86-71 at Yale in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Big Red. Complementing Boeheim is Terrance McBride, who is maintaining an average of 10.4 points and four rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 13.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up just 58.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 31.8 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 3-8 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.