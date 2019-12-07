Potter, George Washington hand Delaware first loss, 66-56

WASHINGTON (AP) — Armel Potter scored 19 points and his three-point play sparked a game-ending 7-0 run as George Washington held off Delaware 66-56 on Saturday.

Potter sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and added six assists, four rebounds and two steals for the Colonials (5-5). Arnaldo Toro finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds as George Washington won the rebound battle 38-30. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack both scored 11.

After Kevin Anderson’s layup pulled the Blue Hens (9-1) within 59-56 with 1:14 remaining in the game, Potter’s three-point play pushed the Colonials’ lead to 62-56. Jack added a dunk and Potter hit two free throws with 22 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Article continues below ...

Collin Goss topped Delaware with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and he grabbed seven rebounds. Nate Darling scored 12 but made just 3 of 14 shots. Anderson had 10 points and five assists.

The Blue Hens saw their school-record nine-game win streak to open a season end.