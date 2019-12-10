Pile, Nebraska Omaha visit No. 15 Arizona

Nebraska Omaha (5-6) vs. No. 15 Arizona (9-1)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Matt Pile and Nebraska Omaha will take on Zeke Nnaji and No. 15 Arizona. The junior Pile is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Nnaji, a freshman, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Mannion has accounted for 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 68.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Nebraska Omaha’s JT Gibson has attempted 64 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 15 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked ninth in Division I with an average of 84.2 points per game.