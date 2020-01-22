Peterson, Rice host UTEP

UTEP (11-8, 2-4) vs. Rice (9-11, 1-6)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Bryson Williams and UTEP will battle Drew Peterson and Rice. The senior Williams has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Peterson, a sophomore, is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively scored 39 percent of Rice’s points this season. For UTEP, Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 68 percent of all Miners points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Miners have scored 68.3 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Williams has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: UTEP has lost its last six road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 69.5 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Rice’s defense has forced 12.4 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 8.7 turnovers over its last three games.