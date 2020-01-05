Perry’s 16 points help Stetson fend off Kennesaw St

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Rob Perry registered 16 points as Stetson narrowly defeated Kennesaw State 57-54 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (7-10, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jamie Lewis had 21 points for the Owls (1-14, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Ugo Obineke added 19 points.

Stetson matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home next Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.