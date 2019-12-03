Penn State faces Wake Forest

Wake Forest (5-3) vs. Penn State (6-1)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Penn State in a non-conference matchup. Penn State beat Syracuse by 21 points in Brooklyn on Friday, while Wake Forest came up short in a 73-66 game to Arizona on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, Mike Watkins and Myreon Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Nittany Lions points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brandon Childress has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 59.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Demon Deacons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has an assist on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Wake Forest has assists on 46 of 68 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is rated second in the Big Ten with an average of 73.7 possessions per game.