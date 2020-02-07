Oklahoma St. looks to knock off No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State (11-11, 1-8) vs. No. 1 Baylor (20-1, 9-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor looks to give Oklahoma State its 11th straight loss against ranked opponents. Oklahoma State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 LSU Tigers 90-77 on Nov. 25, 2018. Baylor is coming off a 73-67 win at Kansas State on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron McGriff, Lindy Waters III, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Bears have allowed only 55.9 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 60.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Likekele has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 54.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Baylor has an assist on 46 of 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears fifth among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has averaged 67 points through 22 games (ranked 253rd, nationally).