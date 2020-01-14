Oklahoma St. looks for home win vs Texas

Texas (11-4, 1-2) vs. Oklahoma State (9-6, 0-3)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks for its fourth straight win over Texas at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The last victory for the Longhorns at Oklahoma State was a 62-50 win on March 4, 2016.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Coleman III has connected on 43.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Cowboys are 6-0 when they shoot at least 76.5 percent from the foul line and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Longhorns are 7-0 when the team records at least six steals and 4-4 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 19 of 45 field goals (42.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-best mark in the country. The Oklahoma State offense has produced just 66.3 points through 15 games (ranked 258th among Division I teams).