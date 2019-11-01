Northern Iowa welcomes ODU in 2019-20 season opener

Old Dominion (0-0) vs. Northern Iowa (0-0)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Old Dominion in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Old Dominion went 26-9 last year and finished first in the CUSA, while Northern Iowa ended up 16-18 and finished seventh in the MVC.

LAST YEAR: These programs matched up on two occasions during the 2018-19 season, splitting the series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 10-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Monarchs gave up only 56.9 points per game while scoring 65.1 per outing. Northern Iowa went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 62.7 points and allowing 72.7 per game in the process.