No. 25 Colorado takes on San Diego

San Diego (2-2) vs. No. 25 Colorado (1-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Colorado hosts San Diego in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JOEY: Joey Calcaterra has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST MEETING: San Diego earned the 70-64 victory over Colorado when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. San Diego went 10-5 against teams outside its conference, while Colorado went 11-4 in such games.