No. 17 Fla St. looks for home win vs Clemson

Clemson (5-3, 0-1) vs. No. 17 Florida State (7-2, 0-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida State looks for its fifth straight win over Clemson at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Tigers at Florida State was a 62-56 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Aamir Simms and Tevin Mack have led the Tigers. Simms is averaging 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Mack is putting up 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has averaged 12.4 points while Vassell has put up 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Simms has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Clemson field goals over the last three games. Simms has 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Seminoles are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

STREAK STATS: Florida State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.