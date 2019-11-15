No. 15 Florida faces off against UConn

No. 15 Florida (2-1) vs. UConn (1-1)

XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Florida visits UConn in an early season matchup. Florida won 66-60 over Towson on Thursday. UConn lost 96-87 to Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UConn’s Christian Vital has averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals while Josh Carlton has put up 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.3 points and 12 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 11.3 points and five rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic UConn offense has averaged 81.7 possessions per game this season, ranking the Huskies 16th nationally. Florida has not been as uptempo as the Huskies and is averaging only 64.8 possessions per game (ranked 297th).