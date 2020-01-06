No. 11 Ohio State faces tough test vs No. 12 Maryland

No. 11 Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) vs. No. 12 Maryland (12-2, 2-1)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Maryland presents a tough challenge for No. 11 Ohio State. Ohio State has won three of its four games against ranked teams this season. Maryland has moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Indiana last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 16.4 points and 4.3 assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 9.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cowan has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last five games. Cowan has 22 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 77.6 points while giving up 59.1.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terps. Maryland has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio State has assists on 33 of 56 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 58.4 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.