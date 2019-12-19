No. 11 Memphis puts streak on line vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (2-8) vs. No. 11 Memphis (9-1)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis looks for its eighth straight victory of the season as it faces Jackson State. Jackson State won easily 113-67 at home against Southeastern Baptist on Monday. Memphis has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Tennessee last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa has averaged 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. For Jackson State, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 18.9 points while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 31.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jackson State’s Miles Daniels has attempted 65 3-pointers and connected on 26.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 26 over the past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Memphis has attempted the fourth-most free throws in the nation at 25.8 per game. Jackson State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.9 foul shots per game (ranked 204th).