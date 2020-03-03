Nicholls St. seeks revenge on McNeese St.

McNeese State (14-15, 9-9) vs. Nicholls State (20-10, 14-5)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State goes for the season sweep over Nicholls State after winning the previous matchup in Lake Charles. The teams last met on Jan. 29, when the Cowboys shot 47 percent from the field while limiting Nicholls State’s shooters to just 37.7 percent on their way to an 80-74 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sha’markus Kennedy is averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson is also a primary facilitator, putting up 15 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Colonels have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.SOLID SHA’MARKUS: Across 28 appearances this season, McNeese State’s Kennedy has shot 68.8 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Nicholls State’s Dexter McClanahan has attempted 201 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 22 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 73.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).