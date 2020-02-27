Nebraska Omaha looks to extend streak vs NDSU

Nebraska Omaha (16-14, 9-6) vs. North Dakota State (20-8, 11-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Dakota State. Nebraska Omaha’s last Summit League loss came against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 81-78 on Feb. 12. North Dakota State lost 71-68 at North Dakota on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Dakota State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid, Rocky Kreuser and Tyree Eady have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Shahid has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. Shahid has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: North Dakota State’s Shahid has attempted 190 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 14 of 37 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Nebraska Omaha last season.