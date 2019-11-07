ND hosts Robert Morris

Robert Morris (0-0) vs. Notre Dame (0-1)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Notre Dame in an early season matchup. Notre Dame lost 76-65 on the road to North Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Morris went 18-17 last year and finished third in the NEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.1 points per game last season. The Fighting Irish offense put up 77.4 points per matchup en route to a 10-3 record against non-ACC competition. Robert Morris went 4-9 against non-conference schools last season.