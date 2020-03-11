The NCAA announced on Wednesday that its men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be held with limited fan attendance.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

Article continues below ...

The move is in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has impacted sporting events on a global scale.

The NCAA's men's and women's tournaments will be held without fans — and only essential staff and limited family attendance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2020

Athletes, fans and broadcasters took to social media to respond:

The NCAA's men's and women's tournaments will be held without fans. ONLY essential staff and limited family attendance. How are they going to manage this? Oh my…#marchmadness #Corona — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) March 11, 2020

It’ll be fascinating to see how this NCAA tournament feels. It’s a great, great TV event so that part will remain. Will it be quiet enough to hear coaches on the broadcast? Will they pipe in music or crowd noise? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 11, 2020

I can’t believe this is really happening. But as unimaginable as it is to live through a March without the NCAA tournament as we know it, it’s far more unimaginable to prioritize watching teenagers play basketball over mitigating the risk of accelerating a deadly pandemic. https://t.co/8aw0ZdSZ0h — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 11, 2020

The NCAA decision to keep fans from NCAA Tournament games is likely the smart, safe decision, but it’s a devastating blow to the crowd reaction meme industry. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 11, 2020

The NCAA Tournament without fans is going to be insane — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 11, 2020

So, an NCAA Tournament potentially without fans. Interesting. https://t.co/L2oA03XJxU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2020

BREAKING: NCAA Basketball Tournament to be Played Without Fans — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 11, 2020

To think people didn’t think this was coming … March Madness won’t have fans. The right move https://t.co/r25AdQOGrZ — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 11, 2020

no fans at March Madness basketball games is sobering marker of how much American life is changing at the moment — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 11, 2020

I’m sure March Madness being played without the fan attendance is the safest and best decision to make, and that’s most important.

But man what an absolutely devastating blow to the most exciting event in sports. A lot of that magic comes from the crowd. Wild — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 11, 2020

So hard to wrap our heads around this… NO FANS! 😱 https://t.co/62Xzf2cEbj — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) March 11, 2020

I genuinely think that no crowds is a game-changing disadvantage for Cinderella team — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 11, 2020

Watching the #NCAATournament games will be a little eerie. At least you won’t hear “aiiiirbaaaaaallll”. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/Ekx4WpEKb0 — Ryan Cummings (@RyanCummingsTV) March 11, 2020

Rather than refunding the tickets, give the money to the arena workers whose paychecks are going to take a hit. It’s literally disposable income for the people who bought the tickets. It isn’t for the people who need to work these events to pay their bills — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 11, 2020

With no fans in the stands, the NCAA should hold the Sweet 16 & Final Four in small, historic gyms rather than the big empty stadiums. No team should get to play on it’s home court, but use Cameron, Hinkle, Allen, Palestra, Rose Hill, etc. — Joe Ziemer (@joeziemer) March 11, 2020

"The ball is tipped

And there you are

In an empty arena.

You're a lonely star….."

#MarchMadness #OneShiningMoment — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) March 11, 2020

Bummer… was looking forward to following my @Aztec_MBB March madness run. However, I appreciate the safety concerns. https://t.co/jUfPgPgZor — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 11, 2020

"An NCAA Tournament with millions of extra TV viewers, no noise and all attention focused on the players and refs? "I'm in." pic.twitter.com/exulYLDKnh — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) March 11, 2020

No homecourt or geographical advantage in the NCAA tournament without fans. Evens the playing field A LOT and takes away some of the benefits of hosting. #NCAAW — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) March 11, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.