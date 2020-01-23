NC State seeks revenge on Ga. Tech

North Carolina State (14-5, 5-3) vs. Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-6)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech goes for the season sweep over North Carolina State after winning the previous matchup in Raleigh. The teams last played on Nov. 5, when the Yellow Jackets shot 49.2 percent from the field while holding North Carolina State to just 38 percent en route to the 82-81 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Markell Johnson, C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

ACC IMPROVEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 70 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 3-11 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Wolfpack are 9-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-5 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent North Carolina State offense has turned the ball over on 15.9 percent of its possessions, the 18th-best mark in Division I. 23.4 percent of all Georgia Tech possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Yellow Jackets are ranked 340th, nationally).