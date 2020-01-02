N. Illinois, Buffalo start conference play

Northern Illinois (7-6, 0-0) vs. Buffalo (9-4, 0-0)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Buffalo as MAC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Northern Illinois finished with eight wins and 10 losses, while Buffalo won 16 games and lost two.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Eugene German has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Buffalo is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or less. The Bulls are 2-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Buffalo has scored 86 points per game and allowed 74.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked 25th in the nation by scoring 80.8 points per game this year. Northern Illinois has only averaged 68.5 points per game, which ranks 209th.