N. Dakota plays Valpo

North Dakota (1-1) vs. Valparaiso (2-1)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts North Dakota in an early season matchup. North Dakota fell 97-66 at Gonzaga in its last outing. Valparaiso is coming off an 89-76 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while Daniel Sackey has put up 12 points, six assists and two steals. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds while Marlon Stewart has put up 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.NIFTY FREEMAN-LIBERTY: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.