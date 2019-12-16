Mitchell leads Sam Houston St. over Wiley 91-58

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kai Mitchell had 15 points as Sam Houston State romped past Wiley 91-58 on Sunday.

Chad Bowie had 15 points for Sam Houston State (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Xavier Bryant added 14 points. Demarkus Lampley had 11 points for the home team.

Travious Grubbs had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Taylan Grogan added 12 points. Devin Ellis had 5 points and 12 rebounds.

Sam Houston State plays Northwestern State at home on Wednesday.