Missouri St. welcomes Little Rock in season opener

Arkansas-Little Rock (0-0) vs. Missouri State (0-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Arkansas-Little Rock in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Arkansas-Little Rock went 10-21 last year and finished 12th in the Sun Belt, while Missouri State ended up 16-16 and finished fourth in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Trojans gave up 77 points per game while scoring 76.8 per contest. Missouri State went 5-7 in non-conference play, averaging 75.2 points and allowing 77.1 per game in the process.