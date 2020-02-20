Missouri St. looks for home win vs Loyola-Chicago

Loyola of Chicago (19-9, 11-4) vs. Missouri State (13-15, 7-8)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its fourth straight win over Loyola of Chicago at JQH Arena. The last victory for the Ramblers at Missouri State was a 75-62 win on Feb. 21, 2016.

SAVVY SENIORS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keandre Cook, Gaige Prim, Lamont West and Josh Hall have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has 34 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Missouri State is 0-10 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 13-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ramblers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has 38 assists on 86 field goals (44.2 percent) across its past three outings while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 48 of 90 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-lowest figure in the country. The Missouri State offense has put up just 69.2 points through 28 games (ranked 215th among Division I teams).