Missouri St. faces Miami in Charleston Classic

Missouri State (2-2) vs. Miami (3-1)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State is taking on Miami in the Charleston Classic. Miami beat Quinnipiac by 28 points on Saturday, while Missouri State came up short in a 59-56 game to Xavier on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Keandre Cook is averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Tulio Da Silva is also a big contributor, producing 8.3 points and eight rebounds per game. The Hurricanes have been led by Kameron McGusty, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 50 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Canes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Miami has an assist on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Missouri State has assists on 27 of 63 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Miami offense has turned the ball over on just 12.1 percent of its possessions, the fifth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.6 percent of all Missouri State possessions have resulted in a turnover.