Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Hampton 89-73

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco won its seventh straight, defeating Hampton 89-73 on Tuesday.

San Francisco is 7-0 for the second straight season. The Dons are 6-0 at home this season where they entered averaging 91.4 points per game while allowing just 70.4. The Dons entered ranked 26th in the nation in scoring margin at 20.2.

Jamaree Bouyea had 16 points and seven rebounds for San Francisco. Jimbo Lull added 16 points and nine rebounds, and Khalil Shabazz had 14 points.

Article continues below ...

Ben Stanley scored a career-high 24 points for the Pirates (3-3). Jermaine Marrow added 23 points and seven assists, and Amir Smith had seven rebounds.