McClung leads short-handed Georgetown over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — With Georgetown missing two of its top five scorers, Mac McClung stepped up and scored a season-high 33 points to help the Hoyas hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season, 81-74, on Wednesday night.

After Georgetown announced that James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were transferring, the Hoyas (5-3) put forth a spirited effort following two consecutive losses. McClung connected on 12 of 21 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters also had a career night, scoring 29 points, along with six rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (7-1), who were also missing a key player. Leading scorer Isaac Likekele, who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, sat out due to illness. Cam McGriff added 20 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys.

No reason has been given for Akinjo, who ranked second on the Hoyas with 13.4 points per game, leaving the Hoyas. LeBlanc, who averaged 7.2 points per game (fifth on the squad), and two other players, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, have had restraining orders requested against them amid allegations they harassed a female student and stole several items from her home. Temporary restraining orders filed by a different student against LeBlanc and Alexander have been granted.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Both Gardner and Alexander played against Oklahoma State. Alexander scored five points and had seven rebounds in 13 minutes, while Garnder had zero points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: Despite the distractions, the Hoyas put forth a strong effort right from the start. They used a 14-3 run over a five-minute span early in the opening half to build a comfortable lead, going ahead 23-15 on Jahvon Blair’s 3-pointer with 11:53 left. From that point, Georgetown maintained a lead of at least five points until a 3-pointer by Oklahoma State’s Cam McGriff with seven seconds left sent the Hoyas into halftime with a 36-32 advantage.

Oklahoma State: Coming off a dominant 78-37 triumph over Ole Miss in the NIT Season Tip-off Championship game last Friday night in Brooklyn, the Cowboys appeared to miss Likekele. It was the first time in 34 games, dating back to early last season, that the same five Oklahoma State players (Cameron McGriff, Yor Anei, Likekele, Thomas Dziagwa and Waters) did not start together. Freshman Chris Harris Jr. started at guard in Likekele’s place and had a career-high 10 points and three rebounds in 23 minutes.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: The Hoyas continue their southwestern road trip with a visit to Dallas to take on SMU on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home to face Wichita State on Sunday afternoon.